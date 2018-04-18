Speech to Text for Northview baseball beats West Vigo

valley... both sullivan and west vigo are ranked, and northview is not a team to take lightly ... the knights were looking to hand west vigo their first loss of the season, they two had a wic showdown in brazil... northview star pitcher braydon tucker rings up the batter....a scout from the kansas city royals was on hand tonight to see the iu signee.... you can always count on good defense from west vigo....chance cooper the great play at third... love this booe was was thrown out at second gives cooper a high five, great sportsmanship... top fifth....west vigo down three-nothing... jake lautenschlager a huge two-run single and the vikings are back in this game.... trailing 3-2.... northview blew this game open in the sixth .....freshman dylan zentko drives in two runs with a base-hit to center.... that started a huge inning for the knights ..... trey tucker caps the scoring for northview with a blooper that drops in left, to plate two more..... when it was all said and done....northvie w scored five times in the inning.... northview wins 8-2, the knights hand west vigo their first loss of the season....