Speech to Text for Jenna Fishcher at Depauw

"the office"... but she's adding the title "author" to her resume. actress "jenna fischer" made a stop in indiana today... to talk about her new book... and to encourage college students to pursue their dreams. new's 10's heather good was there ... she joins us now with more. jenna fischer spent today on the depauw university campus speaking to student journalists and actors. she's promoting her book... and had words on encourgagement for anyone struggling to make it. nats actress and author jenna fischer is hoping to help others soon embarking on their professional careers. fischer was invited to depauw university in greencastle, indiana for a lecture... but took time before the event to speak with student journalists in a press conference... and a group of student actors for a question and answer session. jenna fischer says, "what's important to me about coming out and speaking to students is that this is when i needed this book. it was right at this time. this is when i needed this encouragement. this is when i needed this advice." fischer's book -- "the actor's life: a survival guide." -- details her journey to success. but the road was not easy. she says it was several years until she got a speaking role... and years more before she landed on the hit show "the office." jenna fischer says, "i think that i just want people to know that just because it's hard doesn't mean you're doing it wrong. it's just hard and that's life. if you want something and love something enough you just have to keep those steps moving forward even though it is difficult." student journalists say they learned from the experience and fischer's responses to their questions. julia sifferlen, freshman student journalist says, "i really liked how she said about she didn't get any shortcuts like, she didn't skip any steps and like obviously that's a lot more cut throat in that kind of industry but just kind of really any career, like she went through every single step." katie browning, senior student journalist says, "especially, about to graduate and go out into the real world, it was really nice to be reminded of even someone who i think is perfect, jenna fischer, like she's so down to earth, it's a good role model to look up to, to not give up as i'm going out to start my own career path."