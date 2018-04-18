Speech to Text for The Meeting Grounds next step

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the day. and one local coffee shop is giving "you" the chance to experience it in a unique way. community leaders held a grand re-opening for "meeting grounds". it's a coffee shop that supports people recovering from addiction. "meeting grounds" teamed up "launch terre haute" for the new initiative. it added a new cereal bar and hand roasted coffee. those ideas are the brain child of two local college students. organizers say it's a way to have more community involvement with the shop. "the recovery community. the recovery community coming together. having the students showing up to have late night cereal. it just seemed like a great fit." the new addition is called the "milky way caf". it also serves to teach college students how to run and operate their own businesses.