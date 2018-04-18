Speech to Text for VCSC one step closer

education alert. the school board is a step closer in choosing the next superintendent for vigo county schools. earlier today, the selection committee met in executive session. "the purpose" was to get information "about" and "interview prospective employees". the school board has narrowed down its pool of candidates to "11"-for the position. "the school corporation" expects to have a new superintendent hired by the end of may. those who oversee the process spoke with news 10 today. they say the committee is now in the confidential portion of the process. they say it's an important part of the dealings. [b7]vcsc supt. search-sot 11:03:26,22 "the law allows them to do this in a confidential manner. so no one's feelings are hurt, so there's not any rumors spread about the process, so it's a very clean fair situation when they make the selection." the committee hopes to have a final decision by the end of may... or beginning of june. we continue to follow a devastating