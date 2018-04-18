Speech to Text for Norwell Sales ribbon cutting

new business hopes to offer. business leaders in terre haute gathered to celebrate the opening of norwell sales. it's located on north 13th street in terre haute. the business officially opened in november. terre haute mayor duke bennett was on site for a ribbon cutting. news 10 spoke with one of the owners. he said the store's goal is give people affordably priced products. "our hopes are to grow. possibly, eventually be in another larger location. we just really want to keep investing and growing and hopefully help people out to be able to have nice things in their homes. " norwell sales recently joined terre haute's chamber of commerce.