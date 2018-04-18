Speech to Text for Fairbanks Community Center

in a town. news 10's lacey clifton has more on one locally -- that's asking for help to keep its doors open. nestled inside the fairbanks community center -- is a space used to create goods for a good cause. "i have a group called comfort quilters. we have people that come in here twice a month. we make quilts and blankets and give them away to disaster victims." but the place the orgranization has called home for the last few years faces closure. "due to the lack of the community not knowing what was going on with the building, we're having to go back and revamp and start all over." to linda burch -- a member of the fairbanks community center -- the center is more to her than just a place to sew -- which is why she doesn't want to see it go. "my dad graduated from here, and then i graduated 8th grade from here, and then we went on to north central. but i've always been tied, but my mother was a cook here until the day it closed." the center is in trouble -- in need of major funds -- repairs -- and volunteers in a short amount of time. "it needs a new roof and we don't have the funds for it. we just need more community support, we need board members that are active that come up with fundraisers to keep it going." that's why community members are stepping in to help -- and asking you to do the same. "if we can get people to come in and help, and spend an hour a month, an hour a week, it's going to help maintain this building, so it's not going to be an eyesore for this community, and we're not going to lose anything else that we've already lost." in fairbanks indiana -- lacey clifton -- news 10. the fairbanks community center invites you to show your support. the next open meeting will take place at the center at 5 p-m sunday, april 29th.