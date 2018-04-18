Speech to Text for Terre Haute Parks survey

the city is doing a survey for residents to give their thoughts. the goal is to help create a 5-year- plan for improving these facilities. news 10's abby kirk has the story... she joins us live ... at deming park with more. abby? yes, the survey is being conducted by a "purdue extension program"... it will help improve public spaces----such as parks and town centers. the survey takes just about 10 minutes. but...your input goes far... nat people had a glimpse of sunshine tuesday.... that drew several to the outdoors.... "nice enough day to come out and get a little excersise." parks and trails were busy in terre haute... "the bigger the play area...the better." the city is looking to improve public spaces ..and they're looking to residents to get input. nat christian shaffer has lived in terre haute for about 5 years. he often takes his "3"year old daughter to deming park. "they're generally up on their maintenance." and ---he says he's sastified with all that it offers.... "as soon as it gets nice out...we like to swim...she loves swimming." but, amanda scott has just moved to terre haute within the last week. she home-schools two of her children ....and says she would appreciate more programs offered for her kids to do during the day time... "a lot of the stuff is offered on the weekend or at night. scott says she want to see more educational opportunites that gets kids outdoors... "it's just nice that they have the opportunity to learn about things. get out of the house...and just do something different." specialists and educators are releasing a survey ... as a way to get feedback about what the community wants to see. terre haute parks and recreation say the goal is to create a five-year plan for improving facilities---servi ces ---and programs. this planning process is all possible thanks to "the enhancing program".... other communities nearby have seen improvement .... recently---it helped the city of frankfort in clinton ...recieve a 40-thousand grant ---to revitalize their downtown area... adding more features to an already well loved city. "i like the parks...i think there is a lot of smaller parks that you don't even realize are there." no final decisions will be made until surveys are complete. residents have until may 25-th to take the survey. you can access it online...we will have link on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. or if you don't have a computer.. you can pick up a paper copy at the vigo county public library. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.