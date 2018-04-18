Speech to Text for Final Fork: Charlie's

final "4" restaurants .. voted on "by you"! the 1st stop was "crossroads family diner" in marshall, illinois. "today" on day number-"2".. "the crew" grabbed seats "at charlie's pub and grub" in terre haute. owners cheyne and nikki o'laughlin pulled-out "all the stops for the judges". the experience started "with hand-breaded onion rings" and "fried pickles". then, they served-up "signature tweety burgers"! burgers like: "the cowboy tweety covered in barbeque sauce and onion straws".. and "the double wide tweety" with fried bologna and potato chips on white bread. on top of the tweety's.. they also showcased a couple of their ruebens. and how about "salted carmel pretzel balls" for dessert. the judges say.. it was easy to see.. the folks "at charlies" were excited about making "the final four"! /////// [e3]final fork charlies-sot //////// ".for us it's so cool to make it that far because that's people taking the time to vote for us you know every week, you know customers going on and voting every week so we are super appreciative and we have the best customers ever." ///////// "the judges say" .. "the food" at charlie's was phenominal today! only picking one winner in the end.. will "not" be easy! looking ahead to tomorrow.. stop number-"3" will take us " great house of pizza" in casey, illinois. "big props" to our final fork sponsors.. "joe's italian food" in newton, illinois and the fine folks over at "pepsi". "a survey".. that involves you. and the future