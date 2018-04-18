Speech to Text for The Old National Road

it's a landmark .. that you may.. or, may not know about. the storm team's "chris piper" explains more now.. about "a local group".. wanting "to preserve that area". //////// the national road in marshall, illinois it was commissioned two hundred years ago on april 18th, and it spans across multiple states. with wednesday being the 200th anniversary, people like tom hintz are wanting to get the word out now, so people know about the project that will soon be underway. //////// "what we would like to do is try to preserve as much as we can of the national road through clark county, and we'd like to make it a multi-use trail and a national heritage corridor." ///////// and by achieving this goal they will continue to bring a historical aspect to the city of marshall, illinois, along with enjoyment for everyone. reporting in clark county illinois, chris piper, storm team 10. //////// coming up later "on news 10".. we'll have more on the plans for this trail.. along "with what you can do" to help. the sunshine.. a welcoming sight today!