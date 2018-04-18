Clear

Rubber Duck Regatta

Posted: Tue Apr 17 14:19:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 14:19:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

4th" is "the wabash valley rubber duck regatta". "15"-thousand "rubber ducks". will be launched into the wabash river for a race. the 1st duck to cross the finish line wins "10"-thousand- dollars! "1"-event organizer says.. she hopes the event brings the community together, helps some good causes, and shares a lot of fun! //////// [b25]rubber duck regatta plug-sot ////// "quite honestly i think when families go there and they see 15 thousand ducks being released into the wabash river-- the kids are just going to get excited!" ////// by "adopting" a duck.. you're helping "great local organizations".. including: "catholic charities", "ryves youth center", "the bethany house", and "the christmas store." "ducks" are on sale "right now"! for more information "on where you can buy yours".. be sure to visit our web site at "wthi tv dot com." . "the quest" to crown a champion continues! join us.. for our
