Art supplies donated

Posted: Tue Apr 17 14:17:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 14:17:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and "local kids" are "the big winners"!. "today".. "the criminology department at indiana state university".. made a large donation of art supplies "to the terre haute board of real- tors". and "those supplies" will be turned over "to the terre haute boys and girls club". it's all a part "of their community outreach initiative". //////// [b23]art supplies donated-sot fs ///// the art supplies will go with all different ages within the boys and girls club. keeps them busy. keeps them entertained. let's them express their freedom in drawing and coloring." //////// "art supply donations" are accepted throughout the year. you can drop them off "at the terre haute board of real- tors office" during regular business hours. they're located at the corner of 13th and hulman in terre haute. so.. will you be "the lucky duck"? "this july
