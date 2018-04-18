Clear

Decker Fire still under investigation

Decker Fire still under investigation

Posted: Tue Apr 17 14:13:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 14:13:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Decker Fire still under investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fatal fire.. that killed an elderly couple last week. it happened in decker, indiana. "news 10" received word "from the indiana state fire marshal's office today".. "the fire cause" is still "undetermined". however.. "they do say".. "fou play" is "not" suspected. "bobbie and marilyn horrall" were found dead inside the home "last thursday morning". new at 5... "a local town" is doing all it can.. to keep "a community staple"..
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It