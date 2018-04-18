Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny and a little warmer. Chilly west breeze. High: 52° Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy and less breezy. Not as cold. Low: 40° Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Windy with scattered showers possible. High: 65°

Posted: Tue Apr 17 09:21:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 09:21:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. afternoon - highs will still climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. afternoon - highs will still climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. afternoon - highs will still climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. afternoon - highs will still climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. afternoon - highs will still climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. afternoon - highs will still climb into the low 50s. then, a chance for a few light sprinkles overnight. lows tonight drop to 40. the better chances for rain come in tomorrow afternoon, but it will be a warmer day. highs tomorrow get to 65. cool again on thursday; a high at 51. then sunny on friday highs in the upper 50s. scouts are loyal and hardworking.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It