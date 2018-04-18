Clear

UPDATE: Poplar Street Bridge

Work is not underway

Posted: Tue Apr 17 09:16:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 09:16:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for UPDATE: Poplar Street Bridge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

street bridge -- in terre haute. [b18]poplar bridge update-vo off top the county engineer's office tells us -- frontier communications has started the process of "re-locating phone lines" -- that are attached to the bridge. these lines are vital to frontier's system state- wide. frontier -- will now run these lines -- under the rail lines. this will take about "30 to 45" days to complete. then, work to replace the bridge can begin. //////// clouds will be clearing
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It