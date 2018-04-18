Speech to Text for VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week

return to indianapolis next week. that's according to american first policies. the non-profit organization says -- pence will be a "special guest" at one of its events. it's titled -- "tax cuts to put america first" -- on thursday, april 26th. at the event -- organizers say -- hoosiers can learn more about what tax cuts mean for them. the event will start at 10:30 a.m. a venue has not yet been announced. the event is first come first served.