VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis next week, according to American First Policies.

Posted: Tue Apr 17 09:14:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 09:14:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

return to indianapolis next week. that's according to american first policies. the non-profit organization says -- pence will be a "special guest" at one of its events. it's titled -- "tax cuts to put america first" -- on thursday, april 26th. at the event -- organizers say -- hoosiers can learn more about what tax cuts mean for them. the event will start at 10:30 a.m. a venue has not yet been announced. the event is first come first served.
