How to gain an extra six months for your tax deadline

extra "6" months to get it done but -- that could lead to you owing more money -- if you're not aware of how an extension works. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the "i-r-s" office in terre haute to explain. ////////// at "5:30" we told you -- that you can file for an extension. you use this form called "48-68" to do so. this will give you an extra "6" months. this doesn't mean you're off the hook to owing money now. according to the "i-r-s" -- the government still expects you to pay your estimated tax bill during these 6 months. if you don't -- you could be hit with interest and a penalty. an even bigger penalty -- by not filing at all. so make sure you either get your paperwork done.. or file for an extension today! it is free to apply for extra time. the deadline to file is "11:59" tonight. if you have any last minute questions -- you can set up an appointment with your local "i-r-s" office. this is the office downtown terre hatue. we will list ways to file for an extension. plus -- setting up an appointment. that can be found on our website -- wthi tv dot com.