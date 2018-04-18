Clear

Spring Craft Bazaar

Vigo County 4-H Council is hosting their annual craft bazaar Saturday April 21st

Posted: Tue Apr 17 05:22:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 05:55:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Spring Craft Bazaar

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

4-h council spring craft bazaar. saturday, april 21st 2018 9am - 2pm wabash valley fairgrounds- exhibit hall 3901 s us highway 41, terre haute, in $1 admission children free concessions available over 90 vendors including: handmade crafts, thirty one, primitive crafts, jewelry, embroidery, longaberger baskets, pottery, purses, essential oils, pampered chef, tupperware, woodworking, tastefully simple, and much, much more! proceeds go towards the 4-h scholarship fund if you are interested in being a vendor contact mary ann at 812-870-7600 or msedletzeck@gmail.com mahurin about a vigo county 4-h council spring craft bazaar. saturday, april 21st 2018 9am - 2pm wabash valley fairgrounds- exhibit hall 3901 s us highway 41, terre haute, in $1 admission children free concessions available over 90 vendors including:
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It