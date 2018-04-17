Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and many places will finish with sunshine. it'll still be cold though; a high today at 54 with a chilly breeze. there's a chance for sprinkles tonight, lows stay warmer at 40. tomorrow still looks to be the warmest day of the week. mostly cloudy a high near 66 and a chance for scattered showers. it turns out -- the youngest person in your family... may be across the valley today and many places will finish with sunshine. it'll still be cold though; a high today at 54 with a chilly breeze. there's a chance for sprinkles tonight, lows stay warmer at 40. tomorrow still looks to be the warmest day of the week. mostly cloudy a high near 66 and a chance for scattered showers. [h5]online scams-pkg it turns out -- the youngest person in your family... may be across the valley today and many places will finish with sunshine. it'll still be cold though; a high today at 54 with a chilly breeze. there's a chance for sprinkles tonight, lows stay warmer at 40. tomorrow still looks to be the warmest day of the week. mostly cloudy a high near 66 and a chance for scattered showers. [h5]online scams-pkg it turns out -- the youngest person in your family... may be most likely to fall for a scam !! across the valley today and many places will finish with sunshine. it'll still be cold though; a high today at 54 with a chilly breeze. there's a chance for sprinkles tonight, lows stay warmer at 40. tomorrow still looks to be the warmest day of the week. mostly cloudy a high near 66 and a chance for scattered showers. [h5]online scams-pkg it turns out -- the youngest person in your family... may be across the valley today and many places will finish with sunshine. it'll still be cold though; a high today at 54 with a chilly breeze. there's a chance for sprinkles tonight, lows stay warmer at 40. tomorrow still looks to be the warmest day of the week. mostly cloudy a high near 66 and a chance for scattered person in your