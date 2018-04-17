Speech to Text for Earth Day and Climate Change

groups is on "how" to protect our planet. that's why the greater terre haute branch of the n- double-a-c-p is making sure "you" know all you can about important issues... like climate change. news 10s alia blackburn is live in terre haute... she has more on how you can do your part to save the earth. it's april and i'm bundled up outside like it's december.... the strange and unusual weather patterns are what some consider part of climate change. with a little edcuation -- they're hopeful you'll get involved in finding a solution. "cold weather that we're starting to experience in march and in april, the sudden snow that we're having." for denise abdul- rahman the whacky weather is a major sign from planet earth.. "our earth is basically letting us know that something is not right." at the time of our twitter poll -- concerns were neck and neck on climate change. but for abdul-rahman who serves as the environmental climate justice chair for indiana's n-double-a-c-p... "we should care for a lot of reasons because it's going to impact our households." it ties in to our every day. she says climate change could impact your wallet by paying more for energy. with violent storms and disasters like in texas and puerto rico ... abdul-rahman says that can also impact our agriculture "we're gonna need to create communities that are prepared for that, plus we need to do our part so that we can stop the climate from changing." abdul-rahman suggests neighborhood clean-ups -- planting trees which releases more oxygen into the air... as well as cutting down on transportation. "you can walk and carpool, catch the bus because automobiles put out emissions that impact the climate, and we can be less wasteful because as we use waste it gets burned and incenerators and that goes into our atmosphere and impacting our ozone." all simple habits to try -- that could protect the planet for years to come. "as people that want to be good stewards and we want this earth to last for generations... there are a lot of things that we can do." earth day is april 22nd. abdul-rahman suggests turning off lights in your home for a substantial period of time on this day. she says that way your power company will not have to use greenhouses gases to keep your home energized.