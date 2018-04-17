Clear
Monday Late Forecast

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Apr 16 19:44:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 19:44:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 55. west wind 10 to 13 mph. tuesday night increasing clouds, with a low around 40. light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
