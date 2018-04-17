Clear
Art of Giving at the YMCA

Art of Giving at the YMCA

Posted: Mon Apr 16 19:42:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 19:42:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Art of Giving at the YMCA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the start of the y-m-c-a's annual "art of giving silent auction". y-m-c-a member "linda lou rogers" donated "32"-oil paintings to the y-m-c-a of the wabash valley. the art is hanging in the main hallway of the vigo county "y" for you to bid on. all money raised goes straight to the y's annual campaign. "erin gregory" of the y-m-c-a says they wouldn't have as many program options without events like this. "we rely so much on our supporters whether it's a major donor in our community, to our members, anybody who donates from 5 dollars to 5 thousand, makes a big impact on the services we're able to provide the community. so we're very grateful for everything linda is doing." /////// non-ymca members are welcome to bid on the paintings too. bidding goes on until april 28th. now to the weather department... what
