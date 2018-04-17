Speech to Text for Art of Giving at the YMCA

the start of the y-m-c-a's annual "art of giving silent auction". y-m-c-a member "linda lou rogers" donated "32"-oil paintings to the y-m-c-a of the wabash valley. the art is hanging in the main hallway of the vigo county "y" for you to bid on. all money raised goes straight to the y's annual campaign. "erin gregory" of the y-m-c-a says they wouldn't have as many program options without events like this. "we rely so much on our supporters whether it's a major donor in our community, to our members, anybody who donates from 5 dollars to 5 thousand, makes a big impact on the services we're able to provide the community. so we're very grateful for everything linda is doing." /////// non-ymca members are welcome to bid on the paintings too. bidding goes on until april 28th.