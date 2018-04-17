Speech to Text for Vincennes Main Street Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sidewalks, lighting and bicycle paths to main street. the low bid for the work came from "kearns excavating" all of those bids were turned over to the city engineer. he'll review them before making his recommendatio n at next monday's board of works meeting. we have a traffic alert tonight for terre haute drivers.