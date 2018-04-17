Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Vincennes Main Street Project

Vincennes Main Street Project

Posted: Mon Apr 16 19:39:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 19:39:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vincennes Main Street Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sidewalks, lighting and bicycle paths to main street. the low bid for the work came from "kearns excavating" all of those bids were turned over to the city engineer. he'll review them before making his recommendatio n at next monday's board of works meeting. we have a traffic alert tonight for terre haute drivers.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It