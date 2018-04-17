Clear
April 16th Ricks Rallies

Top play from Wabash Valley

plays ....riverton parke right fielder cody roush motors to bring in this line drive as he sticks out his glove to just snag the ball.... terre haute north third baseman jordan bradley with a sweet bare- handed play and great throw to nail the runner at first ....the pro's can't do that any better, nice job by bradley... for the second week in a row sullivan's asia povlin makes rick's rallies.... she comes all the way from centerfield to make a catch, amost in the infield and heads up play to fire to first for the double pay.... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies....keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies... here's a look at the answer to today's weather quiz question. [f2]goodbye-4shot
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
