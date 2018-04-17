Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Dawson Basinger named 2018 Indiana Digest Prime Time 25 Player

North Central RB/LB recognized as one of top players in state

Posted: Mon Apr 16 18:47:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 18:47:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Dawson Basinger named 2018 Indiana Digest Prime Time 25 Player

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school football player is being recognized as one of the top players heading into next season... north central junior dawson basinger has been selected a 2018 indiana football digest prime time 25 player.... a star running back basinger this past season rushed for almost two-thousnad yards and 25 touchdowns... he's also a really good linebacker, in 2017 he recorded 139 tackles and had two interceptions... time now for rick's rallies... i love
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It