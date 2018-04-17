Clear
Addie Kittle signs with ISU volleyball

Clay City senior joining the Sycamores

Posted: Mon Apr 16 18:45:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 18:45:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

person from clay city to sign to play division one volleyball... she made it official this afternoon, putting her name to paper to play at indiana state... kittle was a four-year starter at clay city, who helped the lady eels win a sectional title in 2016.... known as a defensive specialist the senior this year was named a indiana south all-star, and earned 1a first team all-state.. addie has always wanted to go division one... she's excited to see her dream come true, especially at isu! clay city kept me grounded. playing at cirlce, i'm around girls that are going to divion one programs that are huge. that's why i always been around the compeition and am excited to become one. coach allman is amazing. coaching staff is amazing. chemistry they have, atmosphere they had in gym this summer was amazing. just something i want to be about of. really exciting to be coming to the program. the pacers came
