Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

South Vermillion baseball beats Westville

Wildcats win a pair, to move to 5-0 on season

Posted: Mon Apr 16 18:41:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 18:41:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for South Vermillion baseball beats Westville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stay unbeaten on the season....the wildcats hosted westville, illinois in a double-header... layne vicars was throwing gas in game one, the wildcats pitcher rings up the batter.... jeron garver with an rbi opportunity....the south vermillion senior doesn't waist it...he singles to center to drive in a run.... later south vermillion has the bases loaded for one of their best hitters in cooper terry.....he delivers like he's suppose to with a two-run single and look at coach tim terry.... over 500 wins in his career and he looks like a 20-year old coach there running with his player home ...i love it... south vermillion takes the double-header 12-2 and 13-4....the wildcats are now five and ohh on the season ... college baseball.... after a nice start to the
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It