Speech to Text for South Vermillion baseball beats Westville

stay unbeaten on the season....the wildcats hosted westville, illinois in a double-header... layne vicars was throwing gas in game one, the wildcats pitcher rings up the batter.... jeron garver with an rbi opportunity....the south vermillion senior doesn't waist it...he singles to center to drive in a run.... later south vermillion has the bases loaded for one of their best hitters in cooper terry.....he delivers like he's suppose to with a two-run single and look at coach tim terry.... over 500 wins in his career and he looks like a 20-year old coach there running with his player home ...i love it... south vermillion takes the double-header 12-2 and 13-4....the wildcats are now five and ohh on the season ... college baseball.... after a nice start to the