Speech to Text for Future Chef Challenge

"future chef's challenge".. which brings almost "three thousand" elementary school students across the nation together to compete for a title! news 10's kylee stewart talked with a local student who's in the top "five" of the competition! she joins us now with more.. out of "two hundred fifty six" finalists.. wyatt stone -- a fifth grader from "north east north elementary" -- is now at the top! wyatt has a love for cooking.. and that's why he's hoping to become the national winner of the "future chef challenge". "and then we saw that it was a cooking competition, and we're like 'oh my gosh, we have to do it, we have to do it'." students from all over the country send in videos of themselves.. making their favorite recipes. they're then voted on by viewers online. wyatt is the only student from the state of indiana to be a finalist. "makes me feel happy every day that i know i'm in the top five in the nation." today he created a video of his cooking skills.. making his signature "amazing chicken tika burrito" he says he just hopes to inspire others! "i'm hoping i can get a lot of people to start doing more cooking, because they're seeing that kids can grow up and be in the top five." lynne arnett manages the "sodexo" program at the northeast school corporation. she says their goal is to encourage healthy eating. "we encourage the kids to know how to cook and to have their recipes and not just go for the junk food and stuff like that," arnett says to have a young student from a small indiana town in the top five is what matters most.. "so very proud of farmersburg, indiana to be up into this top five out of 256 winners that he gets down to this. so we're just all very excited." as for wyatt.. he knows he will continue to cook.. no matter what. his piece of advice to other young chefs.. "dream big, dream big" online voting will take place starting "next" monday. it'll last throughout the week.. wyatt's asking for your vote! we'll have all that information on our website at wthi tv dot com.. back to you..