Week of the Young Child

Posted: Mon Apr 16 15:42:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's an annual celebration to focus attention on the needs of young children and their families. it also focuses on recognizing early childhood programs and services. terre haute mayor "duke bennett" lead "reading time" " v-i-p kindercollege" in terre haute. to learn more about the "week of the young people".. and "how you can get involved" head to our website. a local high school standout signed on to play
