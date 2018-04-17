Speech to Text for Freeze warning and plants

parts of the wabash valley have been under a "freeze warning". that's making the growing season hard for plants. storm team 10s chris piper is live at deming park to let you know what you can be doing "right now". patrece and rondrell, i'm live here at deming park, and you can tell that by the warmer weather we had, some of these plants think its spring. however, some of us are under a freeze warning, which can cause major damage to what you may have planted. where is spring? that's the question many people have been asking themselves. but for people like micheal woodcock, this back and forth weather makes things especially hard. "with this cold, it slows it down and slows everything down. the rain over the weekend doesn't help either." micheal owns woodcock gardens, a local landscaping company here in terre haute. i asked him about the freeze warning, and in this case, what you should do if you've done some spring planting already. "get them covered up and that'll help. anything that you can, bring inside, you need to definitely bring it inside." and when asked why covering up the plants is so important, "just to help preserve the blooms, but also without the mulch right now, it's gonna kinda help keep those plants a little warm. the earth is still a little warm from over the last few days that it was." woodcock also says some plants take the cold a little harder than others. "your spring bulbs, tulips will get hit. we've got some flowering trees that are coming in right now and stuff like that, that are gonna be stunted. they may lose their blooms as well." and just covering youp plants up isn't the only thing you can do. "you know, other than that you can maybe use some straw, that'll help as well, you know, get a couple bales of straw and throw it around there. especially if you haven't got it mulched." so act now, and by doing so, you'll safe yourself from extra work later this season.