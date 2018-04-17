Speech to Text for Vigo County takes off with drones

the sheriff's office and the emergency management agency now own 3 drones. 18 people have received training to pilot the devices. they're expected to wrap-up training this month. they'll go live with the devices on may 1st. the u-a-v's have several purposes. major of operations "jeff fox" says the drones could've been used as early as this week. [b9]vigo county drones-sot "within the last 48 hours we had a couple applications where we had a missing biker down in the bike park. so had we been to the point where we could've deployed these aircraft, it would've been a great application." between training and equipment-- the project cost 40 thousand-dollars. however-- officials say "none" of that is tax payer money.