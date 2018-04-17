Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Vigo County takes off with drones

Vigo County takes off with drones

Posted: Mon Apr 16 15:38:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 15:38:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County takes off with drones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sheriff's office and the emergency management agency now own 3 drones. 18 people have received training to pilot the devices. they're expected to wrap-up training this month. they'll go live with the devices on may 1st. the u-a-v's have several purposes. major of operations "jeff fox" says the drones could've been used as early as this week. [b9]vigo county drones-sot "within the last 48 hours we had a couple applications where we had a missing biker down in the bike park. so had we been to the point where we could've deployed these aircraft, it would've been a great application." between training and equipment-- the project cost 40 thousand-dollars. however-- officials say "none" of that is tax payer money. tonight cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy,
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It