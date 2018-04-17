Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Jesse Clark in court

Jesse Clark in court

Posted: Mon Apr 16 15:36:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 15:37:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Jesse Clark in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a sleepover. now that man found himself before a judge. "jesse clark" faces several charges, including vicarious sexual gratification. due to the ages of the victims, we're only releasing limited details. police say "clark" fought them as they took him into custody. he'll be back in court thursday. you'll soon see vigo county's newest tools taking to the sky.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It