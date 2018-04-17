Speech to Text for Reaction to Terre Haute standoff

many say they're still shaken after a 4 hour standoff forced them from their homes. they were taken to a nearby restaurant for safety. tonight.. those neighbors are sharing what happened during those tense moments, with news 10... news 10's "abby kirk" explains how they were able to shed some positive light.. in a negative situation". she joins us now "live" on terre haute's eastside. neighbors truly helped neighbors last night... this is a subway just off of wabash avenue ... here in terre haute... the standoff happened several feet away from the store... right here on oakland avenue... being so close... this restaurant opened its doors to give people a "safe place" to camp out in. it was at typical evening for michael cooper's family.... that is until.... "a gunshot...every body thought it was firecracker...i said it was a gunshot." he says lights started to flash.... just around "8" on sunday night. "there was a swat team ...police officers everywhere." police told his family...his neighbor ...had fired a gun... cooper says he barely talked to the house next door. "hello, how are you, that's about it." his family evacuated from his daughters bedroom window.... "it was almost 1 o clock." and--- for nearly "4" hours...cooper, his wife, and 2 children...waited out the standoff... ...inside the doors of this "subway" restaurant...th at sits right across from their home. "they brought them over here into our store so they could be warm and safe." manager, tammy williams, says police directed neighbors to their store... "they were talking to people. police were coming in and out... letting them know what was going on." subway offered drinks and a warm place to stay... "im really proud of them. you know, they held their own...and helped everyone out." "opening up our minds ...hearts...and places ...much better." police arrested the suspect... christopher blanton... around 12:30 monday morning. he now faces charges of criminal recklessness -- pointing a firearm -- and possession of meth. "i called the school and kept them home today." it was a long night...with little sleep... but, neighbors say they are just thankful no one was hurt. "the police officers did their job and i feel safe here." everyone i talked to ...says they are just so appreciative of the police... neighbors say they were good at making everyone feel safe. the community... like subway stepping in to help... it just shows "neighbors helping neighbors"... live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.