Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Final Fork: Crossroads Cafe

Final Fork: Crossroads Cafe

Posted: Mon Apr 16 14:55:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 14:55:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Final Fork: Crossroads Cafe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and you-at-home got us here! we started the contest with "64"-restaurants and each week "your votes" move local eateries forward in the competition. "this week".. we're showcasing the top-"4" vote getters! and stop number-"1" takes us to marshall, illinois. "our fork in the road crew" dined "at crossroads family diner" on route-"1". owner sonny halimi pulled-out all the favorites.. like: potato skins, mozzorella sticks, italian beef, and their smothered chicken. and.. peanut butter pie! "sonny says".. he's very proud to have made it into "the final four".. and he appreciates his customers voting for his diner. /////// sonny halimi hal-eemi crossroads family diner //////// "they love us you know, they enjoy it you know. and i am pretty proud of my employees more than myself.." ///////// "mike" and "the judges said". the food was amazing.. they were especially impressed "with the italian beef" and "the peanut butter pie". now.. the next stop.. is "charlie's" here in terre haute.. and as always we want to thank our sponors at joe's italian foods in newton. illinois.. and the good
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It