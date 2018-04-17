Speech to Text for Final Fork: Crossroads Cafe

and you-at-home got us here! we started the contest with "64"-restaurants and each week "your votes" move local eateries forward in the competition. "this week".. we're showcasing the top-"4" vote getters! and stop number-"1" takes us to marshall, illinois. "our fork in the road crew" dined "at crossroads family diner" on route-"1". owner sonny halimi pulled-out all the favorites.. like: potato skins, mozzorella sticks, italian beef, and their smothered chicken. and.. peanut butter pie! "sonny says".. he's very proud to have made it into "the final four".. and he appreciates his customers voting for his diner. /////// sonny halimi hal-eemi crossroads family diner //////// "they love us you know, they enjoy it you know. and i am pretty proud of my employees more than myself.." ///////// "mike" and "the judges said". the food was amazing.. they were especially impressed "with the italian beef" and "the peanut butter pie". now.. the next stop.. is "charlie's" here in terre haute.. and as always we want to thank our sponors at joe's italian foods in newton. illinois.. and the good