Speech to Text for Tree Wrapping at ISU

day.. that's "with a tree- wrapping event" "at indiana state university". "trees inc" worked "with i- s-u students" on one of "their donaghy days" to wrap. "get this".. they wrapped "17" hundred seedlings! "organizers say" .. each tree comes with planting instructions and information about the tree. "stephanie krull with i-s-u says".. take advantage "of the free foliage" "she says".. they're good quality trees! //////// [b23]tree wrapping at isu-sot vo ////// "they grow fast. so even though you might go to a store and buy a tree for 100 dollars, a shade tree, like a tulip tree or something, in five or six years, they may be the same size." /////// "the trees" will be given away "for free" this wednesday during i-s-u's earth day event. you can also get some during "the white violent center's earth day celebration" on april 28th.