Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

A new Dollar General on Fort Harrison?

A new Dollar General on Fort Harrison?

Posted: Mon Apr 16 14:46:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 14:46:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A new Dollar General on Fort Harrison?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northside". "a developer" wants to build "a dollar general" at the corne of north 14th and fort harrison road. this is where "a bariatric center" was once located. in order for this to move forward.. "the city council" would have to approve a re- zoning.. plus, vacate a portion of an alley behind the center. "the council" will consider this request "on may 10th". new now at "5" .... "technolog is settling into many
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It