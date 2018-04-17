Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Sale pending on Terre Haute property

Sale pending on Terre Haute property

Posted: Mon Apr 16 14:44:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 14:44:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sale pending on Terre Haute property

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monde property across from deming park. there's also "a re-zoning petition" before the city council. "the sellers of beau monde " will ask "the council" to allow for single family homes to be built there. "the vigo county area planning office" .. tells "news 10".. "the developer" wants to build duplexes that will be sold as condos. according to the re-zoning petition.. "these properties" would "not" be leased. the developer is "park place condominiums l-l-c". on-line records through the secretary of state's office shows.. former vigo county commissioner "joe anderson" as the business manager. "the council" could vote on thi "on may 10th". "area planning" will also hear this "on may 9th". "more development" could be coming "to terre haute's
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It