Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Mom accused of removing three-month-old's feeing tube

Mom accused of removing three-month-old's feeding tube

Posted: Mon Apr 16 14:41:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 14:41:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Mom accused of removing three-month-old's feeing tube

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

never replaced it. that's the opinion "of doctor roland kohr". "terre haute police" arrested "tabetha smith" after hearing "from doctor kohr". "police say".. "smith" took h "3"-month-old son "to regional hospital". he was having trouble breathing. "the baby boy" later died. "police learned" during the investigation.. that several medical professionals.. demanded she put the boy's feeding tube back into place. that never happened. "the boy died" "from severe dehydration". he suffered from numerous aliments.. which is why he required a feeding tube. "smith" made her initial appearance in court this morning. she will hear "formal charges against her" on thursday. "news 10" has learned.. there's "a sale pending" on the beau
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It