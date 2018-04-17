Speech to Text for Mom accused of removing three-month-old's feeing tube

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

never replaced it. that's the opinion "of doctor roland kohr". "terre haute police" arrested "tabetha smith" after hearing "from doctor kohr". "police say".. "smith" took h "3"-month-old son "to regional hospital". he was having trouble breathing. "the baby boy" later died. "police learned" during the investigation.. that several medical professionals.. demanded she put the boy's feeding tube back into place. that never happened. "the boy died" "from severe dehydration". he suffered from numerous aliments.. which is why he required a feeding tube. "smith" made her initial appearance in court this morning. she will hear "formal charges against her" on thursday. "news 10" has learned.. there's "a sale pending" on the beau