Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Deadly Standoff results from prosecutor

Deadly Standoff results from the prosecutor

Posted: Mon Apr 16 14:40:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 14:40:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Deadly Standoff results from prosecutor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

learn "this wednesday" "from the vigo county prosecutor's office".. their findings in the mikey reynolds stand-off case. "the prosecutor's office" will reveal "if" any charges should be filed in the police-action shootings. "indiana state police investigators" handed-off their findings to the prosecutor's office on april 6th. in march, "mikey reynolds" was involved in a "20"-hour stand-off in terre haute. that's after police said.. "reynolds" shot "2"-people.. killing one of them. during the stand-off.. "a terre haute police sniper" fired "at reynolds". later.. " state police swat officer" fired the fatal shot killing "reynolds". again.. the results from the prosecutor's office will be released wednesday. a "3"-month-old died.. because "his mother" removed his feeding
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 25°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It