Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Cooper Avenue Fire

Cooper Avenue Fire

Posted: Mon Apr 16 14:38:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 14:38:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Cooper Avenue Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

anyway.it's monday.. april 16th. "breaking news for you at this hour" .. as a west terre haute home.. is destroyed by fire. the fire started in the "3"-o'clock hour "on west coop avenue". "authorities" told "news 10".. no one was home at the time. however.. a family with "5"- children lived "in this home". we're told "the father" came home to find the house on fire. "news 10" is told .. "th american red cross" has been called-in to help the family. "the home" is considered "a total loss". now.. "to our top story"! "thi evening".. we're learning more about
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It