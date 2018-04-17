Speech to Text for Cooper Avenue Fire

anyway.it's monday.. april 16th. "breaking news for you at this hour" .. as a west terre haute home.. is destroyed by fire. the fire started in the "3"-o'clock hour "on west coop avenue". "authorities" told "news 10".. no one was home at the time. however.. a family with "5"- children lived "in this home". we're told "the father" came home to find the house on fire. "news 10" is told .. "th american red cross" has been called-in to help the family. "the home" is considered "a total loss". now.. "to our top story"! "thi evening".. we're learning more about