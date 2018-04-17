Speech to Text for Gun rights advocates to rally at state capitols across US

was very busy over the weekend! that's as -- several people who are "pro guns" marched to make their voices heard. they brought with them, un-loaded rifles. w-t-t-v in indianapolis has the story. ///////// " this rally downtown and dozens like it across the country come less than three weeks after thousands marched demanding tougher gun laws -- this crowd getting out to say - no - don't take away this freedom. pkg: it started by honoring the flag and remembering everyone killed by violence. they want it to stop - but not at the expense of the second amendment. troy stallsmith - participant - - 'we dont want change. we like things the way they are. if youre a law- abiding citizen, and you pass a background check, which there is - no matter where you buy a gun henrietta konefsky - we feel that the second amendment, once thats gone, then there goes the free speech next. the rally headed by the national coalition of constitutional patrotic americans encouraging hoosiers and others around the country to not only show up but come with unloaded rifles. justin ewert - particpant -'this thing is the thing that is being aimed at, its being targeted.' some - after recent shootings - want these guns banned for good. this crowd doesnt think thats the answer. jack pupillo - organizer, nccpa pro 2a rally "going forward and banning an entire class of weapons, quote unquote, assault weapons is kind of a step too far. they say they want the same thing as their opposition jack pupillo - organizer, nccpa pro 2a rally we want to keep schools safe, we want to make sure crazy people dont get guns but need second amendment supporters to be more involved. and possibly help spark a meaningful conversation to addressing safety. jack pupillo - organizer, nccpa pro 2a rally i think it has to do with the quiet gun owner. they dont want to make a big stink about it. they dont want people to know they have guns. justin ewert - participant go out there and say what you believe, and if more people did that, maybe we could start to have a rapport and start having conversations.' randy tag: just as this rally was out side the indiana state house - similar events were held at capitol buildings at 44 other states throughout the country. randy speith -- cbs 4 news. "