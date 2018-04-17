Clear
Monday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: Mon Apr 16 09:39:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 09:39:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

tonight - clouds clearing; a low at 30 and staying windy. tomorrow looks a little better; sunny with a high in the mid-50s. wednesday will be windy and warmer - slight chance for rain - a high near 66 snow showers looks possible for the afternoon. highs will still try to break 40. another freeze warning will be in effect it's officially spring !! although it doesn't feel
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 25°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

