Update: Arrest made after police standoff

Standoff ends after nearly four hours on Terre Haute's east side

Posted: Mon Apr 16 09:36:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 09:36:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

is behind bars.. after a "4" hour standoff. police arrested this man -- christopher blanton. they say -- he's responsible for the stand-off. he's facing charges. including -- criminal recklessness -- pointing a firearm -- and possession of meth. now -- take a look at what our cameras captured on scene. this is on "oakland" avenue -- right off of "wabash avenue" in terre haute. police say -- they responded to a domestic situation. that's where -- "blanton" -- wa in a heated argument. witnesses told police, they saw "blanton" -- pointing the gun at the victim. at one point, police say... there was a fight. when "blanton" refused to come out... officers stormed the house. police say -- they found "blanton" -- hiding in the attic. [b6]oakland ave stand off-sot vo "we take our time to make sure we don't get our guys hurt going in there looking for him but it's important for us to get them out before they can do something else if their intentions are to do that.. they already fired a gun, pointed at people, so you're not sure what their state of mind is" neighbors took shelter in a near-by subway. that's until -- the standoff ended around "12:30" this morning. thankfully -- no one was hurt. //// news 10's abby kirk is speaking with the subway employees ... that helped during this situation. tune in tonight for news 10 -- to hear what they had to say! a local woman is facing charges for the death of her
