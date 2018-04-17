Speech to Text for Arrest made after police standoff

haute. it's a story we first brought you on "my fox 10" -- at 10 -- last night. overnight -- we learned that police arrested one person -- who they say... is responsible for a "4" hour standoff. it all started around "9" last night. news 10's kiley thomas is live in terre haute where it happened. we are on oakland avenue -- just off wabash avenue. this home here behind me is where the standoff started. our news 10 crew who was here.. say they heard police demanding a man to come out of the house with his hands up. since our last newscast -- the stand off has ended. police now have that man -- "christopher blanton" in custody this morning. just take a look! this is police arresting "blanton". chief john plasse says he fired a gun. that's what lead to the initial "9-1-1" call. police sent a "robot" in when "blanton" wasn't coming out of the house. then they sent officers in to house. you can see it right there on your screen. plasse says they found "blanton" hiding in the attic. the standoff ended around "12:30" this morning. "when you have someone who has fired shots -- we have to make sure that person is not going to go out and harm somebody. we take our time to make sure we don't get our guys hurt going in there looking for him but it's important for us to get them out before they can do something else if their intentions are to do that" neighbors were forced to evacuate their homes while this was going on. what police say is the one unexpected decision that kept them all safe.. that's coming up in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. weather-wise - that spring weather we enjoyed for a police standoff here in terre haute. we now know the name of the person -- who police say is responsible. police have him in custody -- right now. news 10's kiley thomas is live to breakdown this new information //////////// we are on oakland avenue -- just off wabash avenue in terre haute. this is where standoff happened. at "5:30" we showed -- this neighborhood is back to peace and quiet you would expect at this hour. that's after police ended the "4" hour standoff in an arrest. terre haute police arrested christopher blanton. they say he's the man responsible. he's facing "2" preliminary charges. those are criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. i want to show you what our cameras captured on scene. this is police arresting "blanton". chief john plasse says he fired a gun. that's what lead to the initial "9-1-1" call. our news 10 crew who was there.. say they heard police demanding "blanton" come out of the house with his hands up. he didn't come out -- so officers stormed inside. while all of this was going on -- neighbors were forced to evacuate their homes. a nearby subway stayed open late -- so people could be safe and warm. plasse says they found "blanton" hiding in the attic. the standoff ended around "12:30" this morning. this is a story we will continue to follow. as "blanton" faces his first court appearance later this morning. live -- kt news 10. a mother could be in court as soon as today... in connection to