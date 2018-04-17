Speech to Text for 31st Annual Tulip Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fundraiser share a sign of life and the hope of spring with someone special. $10/bouquet of 10 tulips pre- order by today for delivery within brazil, sullivan, clinton and terre haute if you don't get your order in by today, you can schedule a pickup for the 25th at vna and hospice office, edward jones in brazil or union hospital in clinton. also, hospice will be set up at several locations on wednesday, april 25th for purchases. 234-2515 myhospicevna.o rg new overnight - breaking news concerning a police standoff here in terre haute. it's a story we first brought you on "my fox 10" -- at 10 -- last from hospice of the wabash valley. 31st annual tulip fundraiser share a sign of life and the hope of spring with someone special. $10/bouquet of 10 tulips pre- order by today for delivery within brazil, sullivan, clinton and terre haute if you don't get your order in by today, you can schedule a pickup for the 25th at vna and hospice office, edward jones in brazil or union hospital in clinton. also, hospice will be set up at several locations on wednesday, april 25th for purchases. 234-2515 myhospicevna.o rg new overnight - breaking news concerning a