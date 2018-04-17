Clear
31st Annual Tulip Fundraiser

Hospice of the Wabash Valley selling $10 bouquet of 10 tulips.

Posted: Mon Apr 16 05:35:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 05:43:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

fundraiser share a sign of life and the hope of spring with someone special. $10/bouquet of 10 tulips pre- order by today for delivery within brazil, sullivan, clinton and terre haute if you don't get your order in by today, you can schedule a pickup for the 25th at vna and hospice office, edward jones in brazil or union hospital in clinton. also, hospice will be set up at several locations on wednesday, april 25th for purchases. 234-2515 myhospicevna.o rg
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
