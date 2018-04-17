Clear
Monday Morning Forecast

Monday: Flurries early, even cooler and windy. High: 41° Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. Low: 31° Tuesday: Sunny and a little warmer.

Posted: Mon Apr 16 04:05:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 16 04:05:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 25°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
