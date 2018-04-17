Speech to Text for Monday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officially it's spring - but in some parts of the country it may as well be winter. and while some people were dealing with piles of snow, other areas had severe storms. a slight chance for flurries - and a high near 40. it'll be breezy, too. another freeze warning will be in effect tonight - clouds clearing; a low at 30 and staying windy. tomorrow looks a little better; sunny with a high in the mid-50s. windy and we'll make a run for the upper 60s on wednesday.