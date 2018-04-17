Clear
Trinity Lutheran church plants community orchard to share fruit with neighbor

Planting seeds for future fruit trees. All to give back to the local community.

Posted: Sun Apr 15 15:42:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 15 15:42:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Trinity Lutheran church is creating a community orchard. They were planting seeds for fruit trees today. Because it's a community orchard -- the church says "anyone" can come and pick fruit from it. One planter told us it's about doing the right thing for your neighbor. "It's a way for us to give back to the community. We've been in the community for many years and we see it as a way to can bring the community in to us, so that we can engage." The church has extra land outside of their building. They thought planting a community orchard would be a great use of the space. The group looks forward to seeing the orchard bloom.
