Speech to Text for Trinity Lutheran church plants community orchard to share fruit with neighbor

growing! fruit trees that is... trinity lutheran church is creating a community orchard. they were planting seeds for fruit trees today. because it's a community orchard -- the church says "anyone" can come and pick frui from it. one planter told us it's about doing the right thing for your neighbor. [b13]first orchard planting-sot vo "it's a way for us to give back to the community. we've been in the community for many years and we see it as a way to can bring the community in to us, so that we can engage." the church has extra land outside of their building. they thought planting a community orchard would be a great use of the space. the group looks forward to seeing the orchard bloom.