Speech to Text for Women take part in self-defense class in Brazil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their safety in clay county. that's where they're learning to fight back in a self-defense class. the power is in the numbers because this class just keeps on growing. news 10s garrett brown joins us now in our studio... he has more on how these women are combating the statistics. according to fbi statistics one in every four women either know someone or have been a victim of an attack. it's a startling statistic that has more and more women seeking help. that's why one man in brazil has been doing what he can to prepare women to defend themselves. just off national avenue in brazil is the american aikido institute. but saturday these women weren't learning martial arts. they were learning self- defense. "things are changing in the world and you just need to be prepared and be aware of your surroundings and all the trainings you can get would be very helpful." it's a class held by garry howard for those women who are seeking to better defend themselves. howard not only teaches them how to using various tools at their disposal. but also getting them mentally prepared for any form of attack. "to give these people a new mind and give them a new opportunity for understanding that they can defend themselves and that they can be a victor over a victim." howard doesn't hold these classes on a regular basis. but now he has to make a waiting list due to the number of women wishing to learn. howard says he hopes to hold more self-defense trainings for women in the future. doing what he can to help those seeking safety. "it's a situation of trying to give people an opportunity to be successful in a very scary and dangerous situation. you know it gives me a lot of pleasure to know that i can help people." as for those who took the class. they hope anyone wishing to not become a victim will step up to the mat. because you'll never know if you could be next. "all the training you can get would maybe help you in the future and down the road. and if you do see somebody, not so much attack them but you'll know what to do and what you can do to the help them and prepare yourself." if you would like to learn more about the american aikido institute or about their women's self defense classes. go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. like we told you