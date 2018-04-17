Clear
House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

It happened Sunday evening at a home on South Center Street.

Jacob Fagg

fire tonight. it happened on south center street. the terre haute fire department told us everyone made it out safely. however -- some animals died. officials say the fire may have been caused by a dryer -- but that has not been confirmed. the fire is still under investigation. lanes are back open following a car
