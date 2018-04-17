Clear
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Rain to end the weekend, and a wintry mix to start monday.

Posted: Sun Apr 15 06:30:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 15 06:30:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we keep the chance for rain in the forecast, with showers tapering off toward the afternoon. temperatures today getting to 53. tonight the showers don't completely go away, with the rain changing over to a rain/snow mix later in the evening. overnight lows colder, down to 33. then tomorrow we'll start the day with a few flurries, but they'll push out toward the afternoon. highs tomorrow getting to 42.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 25°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

