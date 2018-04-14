Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute

Volunteers took to the streets Saturday morning in West Terre Haute.

Posted: Sat Apr 14 15:45:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 14 15:45:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their city this morning. volunteers were in west terre haute doing some spring cleaning. groups were spotted along the streets and near neighborhoods. volunteers say it's all about keeping the community looking fresh -- just in time for the warm weather. we're learning "more" information about
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Zionsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
More rain on the way tonight, cooler air for the end of the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It